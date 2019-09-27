Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ARTX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Arotech has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arotech by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arotech by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arotech by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

