ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ABN Amro assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $245.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,028. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.60. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $252.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.