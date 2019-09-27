Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ASPN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

