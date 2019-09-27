Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASMB. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 34,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $340.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

