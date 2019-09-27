Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 101204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $791.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

