Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 15.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.29, a P/E/G ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

