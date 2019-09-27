Auking Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) Insider Paul Williams Acquires 75,000 Shares

Auking Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) insider Paul Williams acquired 75,000 shares of Auking Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

Auking Mining Company Profile

AuKing Mining Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Australia and internationally. The company primarily focuses on exploring copper, gold, silver, and other base metals. It holds a 30% interest in La Dura gold/silver project comprising five mining concessions located within the San Fernando mining region and the Copalquin mining district of Durango in the Tamazula municipality of the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auking Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auking Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.