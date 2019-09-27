Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 958,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,806. The stock has a market cap of $527.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

