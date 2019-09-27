Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Laidlaw

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price objective hoisted by Laidlaw from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AVDL stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 124,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

