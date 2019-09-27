Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Up 7.1%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.25, 358,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 298,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Laidlaw raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

