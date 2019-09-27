AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.64 ($30.98).

Shares of CS stock opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Monday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is €21.89.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

