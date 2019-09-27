AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Down 21%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price traded down 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.70, 3,308,953 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,852% from the average session volume of 169,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.16.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

