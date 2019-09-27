Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $767,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,742 shares in the company, valued at $35,165,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 580,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 57.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 136.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

NYSE BLL traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,158. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.75. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

