Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $29,518.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 291,639 shares of company stock worth $875,320.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

