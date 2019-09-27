Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Banco Santander worth $83,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.