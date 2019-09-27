Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TATE. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 740.71 ($9.68).

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 721.33 ($9.43) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 723.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

