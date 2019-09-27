Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Banner has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

