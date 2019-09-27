Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

RB stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,606 ($86.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,276.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

