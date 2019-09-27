Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $429,043.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,104.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.