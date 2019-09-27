Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.44

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.44 and traded as low as $73.50. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 19,783 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

In other news, insider John M. May acquired 32,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.74 ($32,661.36).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

