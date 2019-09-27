BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.