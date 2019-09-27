Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $154.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

