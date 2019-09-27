BidaskClub Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,846 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

