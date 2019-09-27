BidaskClub Lowers Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

