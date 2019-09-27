BidaskClub Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,420.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.