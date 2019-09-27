Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970. Biglari has a twelve month low of $83.02 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $63.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $168.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biglari by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Biglari by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

