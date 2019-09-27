Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Critical Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -46.01% -58.31% -46.44% SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $5.20 million 5.82 -$2.39 million ($0.26) -12.04 SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmileDirectClub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biomerica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biomerica and SmileDirectClub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmileDirectClub 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.69%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Summary

Biomerica beats SmileDirectClub on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

