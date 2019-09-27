Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0008 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $91,644.00 and $553.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00142517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,122.87 or 0.99029301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

