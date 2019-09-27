BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,505.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $32,618.00 and approximately $34,505.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.01035282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

