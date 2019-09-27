Bitradio Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $82,420.00 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,936,962 coins and its circulating supply is 7,936,957 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.