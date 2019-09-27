BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $300,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 69.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,723. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 3,029,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $77,808,807.84. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 76,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,071,073.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,371,273 shares of company stock worth $86,822,616. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.