Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

BX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. 228,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 92.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 982,153 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,941,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after acquiring an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

