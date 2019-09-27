Block Array (ARY) Price Down 29% This Week

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 80% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $82,999.00 and $175.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block Array has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.05474484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015675 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

