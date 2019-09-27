BMO Capital Markets Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$16.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.65. 206,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$388.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

