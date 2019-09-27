Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Boeing by 400.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

Shares of BA traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $383.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,705. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

