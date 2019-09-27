BOMB Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00013316 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $91,988.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00142599 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,226.66 or 1.00141425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 957,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,606 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.