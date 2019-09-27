Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.75.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Beer has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total value of $2,649,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $15,639,125 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.