Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Gaven purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,168.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $142,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $150,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

BPFH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 8,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

