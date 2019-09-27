BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.96, approximately 4,501,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,321,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

