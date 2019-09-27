BQT (BQTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.85 or 0.05466586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015846 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,764,985 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.