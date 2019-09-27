Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93, 692,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 550,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $240.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, VP Rachele Marie Lehr bought 6,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,130.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 22.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

