Britvic (LON:BVIC) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BVIC. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Britvic to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 960 ($12.54).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 977 ($12.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.69 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 893.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 908.99.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

