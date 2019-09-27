Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down to $282.31

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $292.87, but opened at $282.31. Broadcom shares last traded at $275.77, with a volume of 5,353,023 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.62. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.