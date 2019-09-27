Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.36 Million

Brokerages predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $110.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.22 million and the highest is $113.10 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $112.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $437.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $444.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.40 million, with estimates ranging from $443.48 million to $455.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $414.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 571,125 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

