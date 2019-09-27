Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $451.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.15 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $506.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 324,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

