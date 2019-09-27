Brokerages Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 4,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,768. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $821.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

