Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $266.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $267.70 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

