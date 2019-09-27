Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.74). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $31.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,871 shares of company stock worth $121,453. Insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,874. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

