Brokerages Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.01 Million

Analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post $90.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.97 million to $90.07 million. Inphi reported sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $351.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $356.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $449.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Inphi stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 646,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,723. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inphi by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

