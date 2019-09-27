Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Interface posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Interface by 93.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Interface by 19.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 127.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 195,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Interface by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,196. The firm has a market cap of $781.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

